laura-whitmore-dances-on-bed-in-excitement-as-she-lands-in-south-africa-for-love-island-2020

Laura Whitmore couldn’t contain her excitement as she touched down in South Africa ahead of the new series of Love Island and it’s a total mood.

With the new cast of beautiful people heading to the villa for Sunday night’s launch being announced this week, we thought we couldn’t be any more hyped for the first winter series of Love Island.

But one person who might be more excited than us is new presenter Laura Whitmore, who let loose as she arrived in Cape Town for filming.

In a video shared on her Instagram, the Irish TV personality could be seen dancing around her hotel room to 80s mega bop Walking On Sunshine, which is exactly what we’d do in an empty hotel room too.

Exuding a whole lot of joy (in a video with big ‘Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee’ energy) , it’s hard to watch this video without a smile on your face, as Laura jumps on the bed, excitedly runs around and dances and sings into her toothbrush.

Extra points for the tags hanging off her dress, which are perhaps the most relatable of all.

Laura stepped into the Love Island presenting role last month after original host Caroline Flack was forced to stand down after pleading not guilty to assault after allegedly hitting boyfriend Lewis Watson with a lamp.

The 34-year-old will be joined in South Africa by boyfriend Iain Stirling, who provides the show with sassy voiceovers, with Laura admitting that she probably wouldn’t have put herself up for the job had it not been for the Scottish stand up.

‘I don’t think I would have [done it if Iain wasn’t on the show],’ she told The Sun. ‘I’d probably spend the whole time sleeping.’

How does she always know what we’re thinking?

Love Island returns Sunday 12 January at 9pm on ITV 2.





