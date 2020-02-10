laura-dern-thanks-parents-bruce-dern-and-diane-ladd-in-touching-oscar-speech

Laura Dern has been attending the Oscars since she was seven years old, since she is the daughter of Hollywood couple Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd. For 45 years she’s watched other actors and filmmakers take home a trophy at the Academy Awards. Now she’s an Oscar winner herself. Laura Dern just won the Best Supporting Actress award for Netflix’s Marriage Story.

She’s been nominated two times before in 1991 for Rambling Rose and in 2015 for Wild, but this is her first Oscar win. Laura Dern gave a heartwarming speech that honored her parents and had Greta Gerwig super emotional. Take a look:

How sweet! During her beautiful speech, Laura Dern took time to thank Netflix and the meticulous writer and director of Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach. Along with Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, the actress collaborated with him during the development of the script of the Netflix drama, injecting their own experiences about love and heartbreak into the script.