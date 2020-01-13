laura-dern-reveals-big-little-lies-secret-whatsapp-group-with-meryl-streep-and-reese-witherspoon

The Big Little Lies group chat is popping, all thank to Meryl Streep apparently.

Meryl’s co-star Laura Dern said the legendary actress’ wit ‘spices up’ all their conversations.

We wonder if Meryl is partial to an emoji or two?

Meanwhile her fellow star Reese Witherspoon is the captain of the ship, as she is the most organised out of the show’s leading ladies.

Laura was speaking in the winners room at the Critics Choice Awards having won best supporting actress for her performance in Marriage Story.

While speaking to press she spilled all about what each of her co-stars was like in the group chat.

‘Reese is definitely the most organised leader,’ she explained.

‘She and Zoe [Kravitz] are the most on it probably.

“Who knew Meryl Streep is literally the funniest person that ever lived.” @LauraDern sheds some light on that #BigLittleLies group text chain. #CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/knJibzNOBp — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 13, 2020

‘Meryl Streep is literally the funniest person that ever lived. So she will spice up every conversation which is just the greatest gift that I even have existing in my phone.’

Maybe there’s a way for Laura to convince Meryl to make an appearance on TikTok as she has done with her won daughter’s account in the past?

The awards took place on Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Taye Diggs returned as host for the proceedings, which saw British talent triumph as Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott took home prizes for Fleabag.

Elsewhere Joaquin Phoenix, Quentin Tarantino and Greta Gerwig also bagged trophies.

You can follow all the action from the 2020 Critics Choice Awards with us right here.





