Laura Dern brought her mum Diane Ladd to the Oscars – and it's adorable

It’s expected to be a big night for Oscar nominee Laura Dern – and the actress has brought her family along for the occasion, walking the red carpet with her children and her mother, Diane Ladd.

Dern is the current favourite to win in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Marriage Story – her third Oscar nomination to date.

The actress arrived on the red carpet for the 92nd Academy Awards side-by-side with Ladd, also an actress and herself a three-time Oscar nominee.

Ladd and Dern were both nominated in 1992 for Rambling Rose – Dern’s first nomination, and the first time a mother and daughter were nominated for the same film and in the same year.

Academy Awards 2020: Oscars Red Carpet – In pictures

Dern’s teenage children Jaya and Ellery, whose father is singer Ben Harper, also joined Dern and Ladd on the red carpet. ​

Family values: The Dern clan hit the red carpet (Getty Images)

Dern – whose father Bruce Dern is a two-time nominee himself – has already won a Golden Globe, Bafta and SAG Award for her Marriage Story performance.

She is expected to take home the Best Supporting Actress award tonight over fellow nominees Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, Kathy Bates and Margot Robbie.

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson are also nominated for their performances in Marriage Story, with the film also up for Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture.