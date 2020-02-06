laura-craik-on-the-masks-taking-over-london

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Like most Londoners, you consider yourself a pragmatist and never more so than when it comes to germs.

No matter what visiting relatives from Phobic-On-The-Marsh think, the Tube isn’t a broiling cesspit of potentially fatal diseases. You believe other people’s sneezes boost your immune system, which — thanks to daily intakes of ginkgo biloba, apple cider vinegar, magnesium, zinc, vitamins D and B12 and trot-inducing levels of vitamin C — is in rude health. Or is it? You’ve been feeling a little hot recently. And stiff. And short of breath. And exhausted. The insomnia hasn’t helped. Maybe the vitamins aren’t enough. Maybe you need to deploy more drastic preventative measures. Maybe you need a mouth mask.

You don’t want to let the side down, or tarnish the city’s image of itself as a thrusting army of Neversicks, but your neighbour’s cousin’s auntie just got back from China — or was it Chichester? — and you’ve heard him coughing through the wall, a sure sign of coronavirus. Also, you ate a prawn last week, and who’s to say it didn’t come from wherever the outbreak started? You go on Amazon. ‘DFVVR Disposable Mask Allergy Ear Loop Dust Filter Mouth Cover Medical Dental’, reads Amazon’s inimitable ‘why bother with punctuation’ listing. There is no time for punctuation in these dark days of killer viruses, when we’re all only a microbe away from death. You click to buy. What’s the worst that can happen: people will mistake you for a surgeon and ask for an impromptu tonsillectomy on the Tube? Wait, what? Six to 10 days for delivery? You could be dead by then.

I wasn’t expecting to see Londoners in mouth masks, but here we are. On Tubes, in coffee shops and even in parks they walk among us, at peace looking neurotic if it means remaining virus-free. Maybe they’re the wise ones. Maybe we should all be wearing N95 respirators: the only mask that blocks out 95 per cent of tiny airborne particles, according to the experts. Okay, they’d play havoc with the lip gloss, but better to be chap-lipped than dead. Stay safe, London. Even if it means looking like a bellend.

Snap decision

(Apostolos Vamvouras / Unsplash)

Like most things about Brexit, the €1m question — how much it’s going to cost us to post a 25-second video of us poncing along the beach in Mykonos — has been left unanswered, with the Government now admitting ‘the guarantee of free mobile phone roaming throughout the EU will end’. Like cigarettes, selfie-posting is addictive: same rush, same satisfaction. And now, same ruinously high cost. A new law means users will be notified before data charges reach £45, but will this be enough to curb the overwhelming urge to boast about your dream holiday in real time? We have until 01 /01 /21 to find out. If 1967 was the summer of free love, 2020 will be remembered as the summer of free selfies.

Coat tales

Margot Robbie’s coat is a sell out success (Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

February might traditionally be the month that the spring/summer collections hit stores, but really, all anyone wants is a new winter coat. Dresses can do one: we want to be warm, in a new, different way from the warmth afforded by our current winter coat, which we are thoroughly bored of and are beginning to hate. We want to be chic-warm, but in a way that won’t break the bank, because have we mentioned how skint we are? Step forward, Margot Robbie, in a camel coat by Mango that looks a gazillion times more expensive than its £139.99 price tag. The waiting list is long, but so is winter. Get on it.