latrell-rips-cronk-after-taree-trip-comments

South Sydney Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell has taken a swipe at his former teammate Cooper Cronk after the retired great criticised his trip to his home town of Taree.

The 22-year-old former Roosters star decided to drive up to Taree during his day off this week, blindsiding coach Wayne Bennett in the process, not that the veteran coach minded.

Mitchell’s switch from the centres to the fullback position has been one of the more talked about storylines of the NRL’s pre-season, and his debut in the fullback position lasted just 55 minutes in the Rabbitohs’ season-opener against the Broncos.

Following the match, Cronk criticised Mitchell for taking a day off, saying the youngster needed to focus on adjusting to his new club and new position.

Mitchell was less than pleased with his former teammate’s comments about his Taree trip (Getty)

“If I’m being completely honest at this time of year I’m not happy with Latrell taking time away,” Cronk told NRL Tonight.

“He’s come to a new club, they’re in a program where he was taken off after 55 or 56 minutes trying to manage his load, so any time away form the game should be spent on fast-tracking his aerobic capacity so he’s able to produce eight out of 10 performances for the Rabbitohs as soon as he can.”

However, Mitchell did not take kindly to his former teammate’s words, lashing out at the NRL legend via his Instagram story.

“Opinions would change real quick,” Mitchell wrote.

“I wonder if former teammate and ‘NRL legend’ knew the real reasons I took a trip up the highway? Opinionated people need to keep their comments to themselves.”