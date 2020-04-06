Latest Updates About The Society Season 2 . Has It Been Postponed?

The society narrates the story of a group of teenagers caught on an alternate timeline consequent of the rest of the population of the city disappears. It begins when a group of teenagers returns home after a canceled school trip and they discover that everyone in the city is gone and a dense forest appears to have been formed around the whole town and modern lines of communication seem to have been gone. Their world seems to have gone haywire due to all the unusual activities around. Now they have no alternate than to come up with a solution themselves and try to make it work with the limited resources that they have.

The SocietyThe series has garnered a lot of praise from all over the world since it’s release. The ending though has left fans baffled and anxious as it sheds no light into what might further happen. Season 1 had a very close ending as we are waiting to see the fate of the teenagers that have been trapped in an alternate timeline. The only question that seems to trouble is that how long until they can return back to their original surroundings?Will they ever get to go back home.Most of the main actors of season 1 are likely to make an comeback in season 2 as well which includes as Elle Tomkins, Alex Fitzalan (Harry Bingham), Kristine Froseth (Kelly Aldrich), Jose Julian (Gordie), Alexander MacNicoll (Luke), and Toby Wallace (Campbell Elliot).Gideon Aldon (Becca Gelb), Sean Berdy (Sam Eliot), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Helena) and of course Kathryn Newton as Allie Pressman.

The Society Season 2 was to release on Netflix around May 2020, but the latest update is that the show will premiere somewhere end of the year.