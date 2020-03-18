latest-update-on-the-last-kingdom-season-4:-release-date,-cast,-plot,-trailer-and-more-details.

The historical web series, the Last Kingdom is coming back for it’s fourth season. It is based on a novel named The Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell. Get full details about the release date, plot, cast and everything below, in this article.

Official announcement about the renewal was made two years ago in 2018. And the filming for it started in April, 2019. Whereas, in july 2019, the official Instagram page of the show created hype among the fans by asking the fans to join Uhtred on Netflix since the battle continues the next year. Thus, season 4 will hit the screens in this year itself (2020).

The central character, Uhtred of Bebbanburg will be played by Alexander Dreymon. Uncle Aelfric’s role will be played by Joseph Millson. Some other cast members returning are Ian Hart as Father Beocca, Toby Regbo as Aethelred, Emily Cox as Brida, Timothy Innes as King Edward, Eliza Butterworth as Aelswith, Mark Rowley as Finan, Millie Brady as Aethelflaed, Magnus Bruun as Cnut and Jeppe Beck Laursen as Haesten.

The next book from the series to be adapted is The Pagan Lord, published in 2013. The show will take a decade’s leap. Some new actors will join the cast as Uhtred’s children by Gisela. They all will be shown as grown ups. Moreover, Uhtred finds it to be the perfect time to challenge his uncle and get his kingdom back.

Well, trailer for the upcoming season is not yet released. We will inform you about it once it’s out.