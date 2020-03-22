latest-update-on-the-100-season-8:-what-is-the-expected-release-date?-check-to-know-about-the-cast,-storyline-and-more-details.

The 100 season 8, episode 8 gives us a grand win for squad free will, a big loss for humanity.

This episode of The 100, penned by Miranda Kwok and conducted by newcomer April Mullen, chooses up the pace from last week’s reflective “Nevermind,” leaving us reeling in more than one ways.

A bunch of movement happens in “The Old Man and the Anomaly,” both physically and of numerous story points that need to be set in motion for the briskly impending endgame. Lines are drawn, modern dynamics are creating, and players are gripping into position.

“The Old Man and the Anomaly” went separate ways into three completely different storyline that we’ll seek to break down and discuss individually, cause they’re all massively significant.

Yet, different as they are, there is a very active through-line tying them together (and creating this episode hyper-relevant to the season as a whole): the complimentary, still notably contrary theories of eternity and second chances.

As Russell says himself: “When the universe provides you a second chance, you take it.” And the second chance is all well and great, but the catching is of course the matter with what Abby does to Kane and Gavin. She takes Gavin’s life, she takes Kane’s free will and considerably his humanity and, to a lesser known extent Murphy is relatively eager to do to Clarke. Abruptly the second chance becomes another ‘us vs them’ prudence call, our second chance at the value of their first.

Science fiction mainly captures itself with the blending of humanity and technology, frequently with the close goal of extending an individual life indefinitely and essentially inventing immortality. A trait that in mythology would turn beings into gods, but in sci-fi mostly turns them into inhuman, cyborg critters.