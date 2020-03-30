latest-trp-ratings:-naagin-4-witnesses-a-jump;-barrister-babu-retains-10th-spot

|

Published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 16: 36 [IST]

Latest TRP/BARC ratings for the Week 11 (March 14 – March 20, 2020) are out. Kundali Bhagya, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Barrister Babu have retained their places on the TRP chart. While India’s Best Dancer, The Kapil Sharma Show and Naagin 4 have witnessed jumps, Kumkum Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have dropped down on the TRP chart. There are no changes among the channels – SAB TV, Star Plus and Colors TV have retained their top three spots. Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the sixth place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya remained unfazed at the first place. The shows have grabbed 2.6 and 3.1 TRP ratings, respectively. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 & India’s Best Dancer While Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has retained the second spot, India’s Best Dancer has jumped to the third place. The shows have managed to get 3.0 and 2.6 ratings, respectively. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & The Kapil Sharma Show While The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped to the fourth place, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its fifth spot. Both the shows have grabbed 2.6 ratings. Naagin & Choti Sarrdaarni Naagin 4 has managed to occupy the seventh place followed by Choti Sarrdaarni at the eighth spot. Both the shows have managed to fetch 2.4 ratings. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Barrister Babu Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to grab the ninth place while Colors’ Barrister Babu has retained its tenth place. The shows have managed to bag 2.3 and 2.1 ratings, respectively. Star Plus’ Popular Shows Star Plus’ shows – Yeh Hai Chahatein, Nazar 2, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have garnered 1.8, 1.2, 2.0 and 2.1 ratings, respectively. Colors & Sony TV’s Popular Shows – Colors’ Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Pavitra Bhagya and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge have grabbed 2.0, 1.0 and 0.7 ratings. – Sony TV’s Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 and Beyhadh 2 have managed to get 0.5 and 0.3 ratings, respectively. Top 7 Shows 1. SAB TV-200 2. Star Plus-172 3. Colors TV-164 4. Sony TV-139 5. Zee TV-119 6. Star Bharat-76 7. &TV-50 Top 10 Shows 1. Kundali Bhagya 2. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 3. India’s Best Dancer 4. The Kapil Sharma Show 5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 6. Kumkum Bhagya 7. Naagin 4 8. Choti Sarrdaarni 9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10. Barrister Babu Also Read: TRP Toppers (Online): Ek Duje Ke Vaaste At 3rd Spot; Pavitra Bhagya Enters The Chart