latest-trp-ratings:-barrister-babu-enters-the-chart;-khatron-ke-khiladi-10-remains-unfazed

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has retained its third place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya remained unfazed at the first place. The shows have managed to grab 2.8 and 3.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 & India’s Best Dancer

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and India’s Best Dancer have managed to occupy the second and the fourth places with 3.1 and 2.7 TRP ratings, respectively.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & The Kapil Sharma Show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is at the fifth spot while The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped to the sixth place. The shows have managed to grab 2.7 and 2.5 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Choti Sarrdaarni

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the seventh place followed by Choti Sarrdaarni at the eighth place. Both the shows have managed to grab 2.2 TRP ratings.

Naagin 4 & Barrister Babu

Colors shows Naagin 4 has jumped to the ninth spot while Barrister Babu is at the tenth place. The shows have fetched 2.2 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

Star Plus’ Popular Shows

Star Plus’ shows – Yeh Hai Chahatein, Nazar 2, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have garnered 1.7, 1.0, 2.1, 0.4, 1.6 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.

Colors & Sony TV’s Popular Shows

– Colors’ Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Pavitra Bhagya and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge have grabbed 2.1, 1.1 and 0.8 ratings.

– Sony TV’s Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 and Beyhadh 2 have managed to get 0.5 and 0.4 ratings, respectively.