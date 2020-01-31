Latest Brexit files: Boris Johnson and Mike Pompeo focus on about strengthening UK ties with US after leaving EU
The latest headlines in your inbox
High Minister Boris Johnson and US Secretary of Articulate Mike Pompeo be pleased talked about strengthening bilateral ties after Brexit.
Mr Johnson is conserving talks at Downing Avenue throughout Mr Pompeo’s search recommendation from to the UK on the nation’s final full day sooner than leaving the bloc.
Mr Pompeo has made it particular that Washington mild has deep reservations over Chinese tech huge Huawei but the grunt would not have an effect on a post-Brexit alternate agreement with the UK is mild at “the front of the highway” for a deal.
In other files, the PM is also build of abode to meet with Division for Exiting the European Union workers to thank them sooner than it is dissolved.
Follow our live updates below…
Reside Updates
Nigel Farage has unveiled his portrait Mr Brexit, which is willing to be auctioned to lift money for charity.
The work created by artist Dan Llywelyn Hall was as soon as published at L’Escargot Restaurant in London, much less than 36 hours sooner than the UK is determined to leave the European Union.
Mr Farage stated: “I will omit the drama. I will omit being the pantomime villain who gets up and 500 of us boo.
“I’d not omit Brussels because it be a dump. However I will omit Strasbourg which has bought hundreds family-bound titillating locations and yeah, obviously, I’m going to omit that.
“I disclose my level of notoriety is comparatively high for the time being and I’m hoping we are in a position to public sale this off for a comely charity.”
The money raised by the painting will disappear against oldschool give a boost to charity Care After Fight.
Labour leadership candidate Emily Thornberry has apologised for saying she hates the SNP, insisting the observation was as soon as made in the “heat” of the 2nd.
The shadow international secretary made the observation at a leadership hustings match on Sunday.
She stated: “I detest the SNP, I detest the SNP. I judge they’re Tories wrapped up in nationalist clothing.
“I judge they faux to be on the left, and so that they’re not on the left.”
During an urgent expect in the Commons on other matters, Ms Thornberry apologised for the remarks.
She stated: “Might well maybe I purchase a rapidly 2nd to apologise to my colleagues on the SNP benches for the language I feeble in the warmth of hustings final week.”
Nicola Sturgeon previously stated the observation reveals how “out of touch” Labour are when it comes to Scotland.
The First Minister instructed Bauer Media: “I judge most frequently speaking detest’s not a steady emotion in politics or wherever else.
“I judge particularly in the arena, in the climate we live in precisely now, all of us may maybe well mild maybe attempt and dial down the detest a shrimp of bit.
“Extra most frequently, I proper judge Labour gape like misplaced souls when it comes to Scotland and likely they’ll mild buy into consideration – I construct not know if they ever construct buy into consideration – how that kind of statement sounds to of us in Scotland, who in such clean numbers vote SNP.
“It proper makes Labour sound out of touch and clueless about what Scotland wishes and desires.”
The Liberal Democrats are dedicated to working with “innovative” parties to push for a gradual Brexit throughout the upcoming alternate talks.
Performing Chief Sir Ed Davey feeble a speech in Manchester to concede that the marketing campaign to cease Brexit was as soon as over, with the UK as a outcome of leave the European Union on Friday.
However he instructed supporters he wanted opportunities for British voters to expect and receive free healthcare in Europe to continue after the transition duration ends in 2021.
Making his pitch for Boris Johnson to label in to a gradual Brexit throughout the alternate talks with Brussels, as a outcome of start in March, Sir Ed stated the Lib Dems desired to behold the continuation of the European Arrest Warrant, the Erasmus college expect programme and British bag precise of entry to to European Smartly being Insurance protection Playing cards after the UK’s departure.
“Liberal Democrats will be on a inconvenience limitation exercise to cease a exhausting Brexit hurting British of us,” he stated in his speech on the Science and Exchange Museum.
In an commence invitation to other parties, the light vitality secretary stated the 11 Lib Dem MPs may maybe well well be willing to “work with anyone” in the UK to “reunite our nation”.
Any bellow to position to stress on the High Minister to accede to gentle Brexit demands would require a heavy rebel from the ruling Conservative benches to overturn the Authorities’s 80-seat majority.
“We cannot let minute disagreements or tribal labels stand in the reach of our traditional values: compassion, equity, equality, internationalism,” Sir Ed argued.
“To defend these values – and to start winning again – we must regroup.”
US Secretary of Articulate Mike Pompeo has stated he is “confident” that Britain and the US can work thru their differences over Chinese tech huge Huawei.
Talking sooner than talks in Downing Avenue with High Minister Boris Johnson, Mr Pompeo made particular that Washington mild has deep reservations about the involvement of Chinese companies in Western telecoms systems.
Then again he indicated that the grunt would not have an effect on talks on a post-Brexit alternate agreement, saying the UK is mild at “the front of the highway” for a deal.
Mr Johnson risked incurring the wrath of the Trump administration with the announcement on Tuesday that Britain would enable Huawei to play a shrimp feature in constructing its 5G network.
Talking alongside International Secretary Dominic Raab at a Policy Alternate match in London, Mr Pompeo stated the US mild believes that having Huawei technology all the plot in which thru the network is “very complicated to mitigate” and “not fee the candle”.
He added on the a lot of hand: “The choice was as soon as made on Tuesday. I’m confident we are in a position to work collectively to implement that decision and work to bag this proper.”
A Sinn Fein MEP has signed off from Brussels by insisting Brexit has made the time ripe for a vote on Irish reunification.
Following her closing speech in the EU Parliament, Martina Anderson stated “there isn’t always a proper Brexit” but added it had “reinvigorated” the debate round unification.
She stated: “Now we were arguing for and discussing and planning and making ready for Irish unity for a in reality prolonged time but there may be no query that Brexit has invigorated that dialog.
“We would not be getting dragged out of the EU against the democratically expressed wishes of the of us if it weren’t for partition. So partition is a catastrophe.”
In the period in-between MSPs are making a statement about Brexit from the Scottish Parliament dwelling windows…
MP Pete Wishart stated Emily Thornberry has proper apologised for her “I detest the SNP” observation:
Labour’s Stella Creasy thanks MEPs for “by no plot giving up on the fight for social justice:
Fresh YouGov ballotreveals Scottish independence is in favour:
Performing Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey stated there are “pro-European fights” forward as Britain started its final full day in the European Union.
British MEPs were packing up their offices in Brussels this morning because the nation prepares to exit the bloc at 11pm tomorrow.
Mr Pompeo stated:
This isn’t always about anyone firm.
This is a pair of mannequin that the Chinese Communist Occasion has the build they draw necessities on these companies that yell ‘though shall – construct’.
There isn’t completely a kindly requirement, there is deep financial investment.
You maybe can be pleased got senior leaders in these companies that are tied to the Chinese Communist Occasion.
We judge that’s not a pair of technical serve door, they be pleased the front door.
Mr Pompeo stated he may maybe well well be working with the UK Authorities to “bag this proper” after the UK determined to enable Huawei a shrimp feature in its 5G network construct-up.
“The choice was as soon as made on Tuesday. I’m confident we are in a position to work collectively to implement that decision and work to bag this proper,” he stated in Westminster.
He stated the US had been making the case that having Huawei technology all the plot in which thru the network was as soon as “very complicated to mitigate” and so was as soon as “not fee the candle”.
However, he stated, whereas it would continue to construct that case to allies, it may maybe well well be as a lot as particular person nations to expend.
“Every nation will construct its get sovereign decision, proper like the UK did,” added Mr Pompeo.
In the period in-between, Mr Pompeo added:
We can by no plot allow American global security data to disappear all the plot in which thru a network that we construct not be pleased have faith and self belief in.
That’s the everyday, whether or not it is a Microsoft design, it is a linked whether or not it is a Ericsson Nokia design, that’s the everyday if it is a Chinese design.
We can work with our UK counterparts, and I do know the Australians, the Fresh Zealanders, all others in the 5 Eyes, will work collectively to be particular the systems are sufficiently precise and so that they’ll bring the outcomes we desire them to bring, and that now we be pleased completely a level of effort in the design that we discover tolerable.
I’m particular that we will provide protection to American data to that traditional.
Jacob Rees-Mogg has insisted there will be no triumphalism to imprint Brexit – but he may maybe well ride a tumbler of stunning French wine.
The Commons Chief stated this kind of switch may maybe well well be “allowable” in a “spirit of sympathy” to Europe at 11pm on Friday, the 2nd the UK formally leaves the European Union.
SNP MP Patrick Grady had stated communities in Scotland will gain to voice “au revoir not adieu” to fellow individuals of the EU, adding: “I proper want to caution the Authorities about any form of triumphalism about all of this.
“Tomorrow isn’t the cease of Brexit, it is totally the starting.”
Mr Grady stated many in the EU will be “leaving a lightweight on for Scotland” so it may maybe well well assist files the nation serve as an goal member impart.
Mr Rees-Mogg replied: “I too am very enthusiastic that we may maybe well mild preserve cordial family with our mates in the European Union but with out being governed by them, and that appears to be like to me a particularly positive reach to be continuing any longer.
“We construct not want to be triumphalist about it but I judge, in a spirit of sympathy to Europe, it may maybe well well be allowable for some of us at 11pm on Friday to drink some French stunning wine.
“I construct not judge that’d be unduly unreasonable.”
Mr Rees-Mogg also joked: “I’d proper yell one ingredient about leaving the lights on – I believed the SNP was as soon as very environmentally-positive so I hope they’re fastidiously investigating the carbon tag of this.”
Lisa Nandy this present day challenged Labour’s high repeat to post in full a secret sage on the anti-Semitism scandal that engulfed the bag collectively below Jeremy Corbyn.
In an Night Traditional interview, the leadership candidate published she is pressing general secretary Jennie Formby, a conclude ally of Mr Corbyn, to total secrecy over Labour’s evidence to the Equality and Human Rights Fee that’s investigating the controversy.
The Manneken Pis, Minute Pissing Man, landmark bronze fountain sculpture in Brussels, Belgium, is dressed up in a Union Jack waistcoat to imprint Brexit.
Mr Pompeo stated the US desired to “lower each barrier” to alternate throughout negotiations with the UK.
A necessary fraction of this relationship is reducing the friction between these forms of things, whether or not it is the friction of the ease of whisk, it’s the ease of alternate or self belief in data systems, of our college students going to each other’s schools and the sinful-technology of knowledge that may waft from that, whether or not it is tariff barriers.
We want to position the entire locations the build friction happens all the plot in which thru sovereign boundaries – we want to present protection to these boundaries because we owe it to our of us to construct, but when we’ve carried out that, when we’ve precise sovereignty, we want to lower each barrier against the free waft of knowledge, talent, capital – the entire things that promote wealth and prosperity.
These and security. These are the things that, if we construct this properly collectively, will be particular and uncommon about the relationship after the UK finishes this potential of departure from the EU.
Downing Avenue didn’t rule out that the BBC and other broadcasters may maybe well not be permitted to movie Boris Johnson’s take care of to the nation when the UK departs the European Union.
The High Minister’s legitimate spokesman stated: “My realizing is the take care of to the nation will be readily available to all collectively with all TV broadcasters, for these that want to expect it on the facts, as properly as being streamed on social media, and that may enable each person to hear straight from the PM at this historic 2nd.”
Requested if the speech would as an various by filmed by No 10 workers, the spokesman stated the photos may maybe well well be “freely readily available to all broadcasters and social media platforms”.
Boris Johnson is to meet with Division for Exiting the European Union workers on Thursday to thank them sooner than the division is dissolved.
The High Minister’s legitimate spokesman stated Mr Johnson wrote to the workers sooner than the afternoon meeting.
“I want to buy this opportunity to thank each of you on your exhausting work over the final three and a half of years,” the PM wrote.
“Your contribution and that of the division has been necessary for getting us to this 2nd.
“Some of you may maybe well want joined conclude to the very starting of the hurry, and others extra only in the near previous, but with out your blended efforts we would not be the build we’re this present day.”