late-passenger-who-phoned-in-bomb-threat-to-delay-his-flight-is-jailed-for-16-months

An airline passenger has been jailed for causing a bomb scare on his own flight because he was running late and feared he would miss it.

Rashidul Islam, 32, called police 45 minutes before his easyJet flight to Marrakesh from Gatwick was due to take off after his train was cancelled and his taxi became stuck in traffic on May 4 last year.

His hoax call caused the flight to be evacuated and all 147 passengers had to be rechecked by security. This cost the airline an estimated £30,000 and resulted in a three-hour delay.

Yesterday he was sentenced to 16 months in jail at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to communicating false information. He was also banned from Gatwick Airport.