late-medium-derek-acorah-claimed-he-could-contact-ghost-of-george-best







Derek Acorah (Ian West/PA)

TV mystic Derek Acorah, who has died aged 69 after a short illness, had once claimed he would conjure up the ghost of football legend George Best.

The self-styled spiritual medium, whose real name is Derek Johnson, is best known for hosting paranormal reality TV series Most Haunted and for appearing on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

His wife Gwen Acorah shared the news in a statement on his official Facebook page, adding that the psychic had been in intensive care after falling into a coma.

“Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I’m devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness,” she wrote.

“Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me — I can never thank you enough.”

Mrs Acorah also referred to a “vile couple”, who she says “hounded him for responses to their ridiculous campaign whilst he was in intensive care in a coma, I hope you have the decency to hang your heads in shame.

“I have things to deal with now but I won’t forget nor will I forgive what you have done!”