Lata Mangeshkar had monopolized the whole music industry with her voice. She had and still has us charmed with her spectacular voice. A voice that was once rejected for being too soft and nasal compared to the hard vocals that were preferred during those times, today has become a vital asset to the industry.

Lata Mangeshkar has charmed the whole of India with her voice. A voice that broke Jawaharlal Nehru to tears. But sometimes there are a few songs that don’t get much attention. The appreciation that they should have had but tend to get lost amongst the other hit songs and hence, goes unnoticed.

And so here are a few tracks for you to listen to that were not much acclaimed and not that very popular but truly deserves a second chance.

Manmohan Bade Jhoothe,

Apne Saiyaan Se Naina,

Bairan Neend Na Aaye,

Bedardi Dagabaaz Ja,

O Mere Pyar Aa Ja,

Koi Bechara,