lata-mangeshkar,-alia-bhatt-&-sara-ali-khan-pledge-donations-to-pm-cares,-cm-relief-fund

Published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 15: 53 [IST]

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, actors Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan have pledged to make donations to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country. Lata Mangeshkar announced on Twitter that she is donating Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund as part of her ‘duty to help your government during this difficult time’. “I have a humble request to all that we should help the government as much as possible in the fight against the government,” the veteran singer wrote. Alia Bhatt also pledged her contribution to the PM-CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). “At a time of great difficulty, while the nation is in lockdown, the central and state governments are working tirelessly to combat COVID-19. I salute the efforts of all those on the frontlines who are putting themselves at risk so the rest of us stay safe,” she wrote in a statement on Twitter. Sara Ali Khan also pledged an undisclosed amount towards the relief work in order to combat COVID-19 spread in the country. “I pledge to donate to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra)… Every contribution counts, and solidarity is our only hope against this pandemic,” the Kedarnath actress wrote on Instagram. Deepika Padukone DISAGREES With Farah Khan Over Sharing Workout Videos During The 21-days Lockdown! Dressed like superhero Batman with a face mask, actor Ali Fazal distributed food to the ones in need. “We’ve collected some stuff to send to Vile Parle. Near number 5 petrol pump there are a lot of people in desperate need for food… Any others out there? Keep doing the work… big or small doesn’t matter,” he captioned a video of himself, wherein he can be seen driving his car. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country has risen to 47.