‘last-week-tonight-with-john-oliver’-&-‘real-time-with-bill-maher’-set-hbo-return-dates-amid-coronavirus-crisis

HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Real Time with Bill Maher have set return dates for new episodes amid as the coronavirus health crisis continues.

Last Week Tonight will air a new episode this Sunday, March 29 at 11 PM, and Real Time with return Friday, April 3 at 10 PM ET/PT. Both hosts will be taping the shows from their homes.

Both HBO shows, along with all other late-night talkers, halted production due to the coronavirus pandemic after the March 13-15 airings.

Unlike other late-night shows, which returned almost immediately with online videos before migrating to television, Last Week Tonight and Real Time had stayed quiet for the past 10 days.

Oliver tweeted Sunday that he was hopeful he’d be back next week. “There’s no new show tonight, so we’re repeating last week’s episode, which is still… y’know… pretty relevant,” Oliver tweeted Sunday. “Will we be back next week? We hope so! We’re trying our hardest! Can you hear that? It’s us, knocking on wood!”

