last-of-the-mohicans-tv-series-in-the-works-from-no-time-to-die-director

The director of the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, is bringing a new version of The Last of the Mohicans to the small screen.

Cary Fukunaga, whose previous directing credits include crime drama True Detective and star-studded Netflix series Maniac, is co-writing the series for American streaming service HBO Max.

The Last of the Mohicans was written by author James Fenimore Cooper and first published in 1826, telling the romance between a tribesman and the daughter of a British officer against the backdrop of the Seven Years’ War.

It has been adapted into film numerous times, the most recent being in 1992 with Daniel Day-Lewis in the lead role.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the new series has received a script order from HBO Max, with Nicole Kassell (Watchmen) attached to direct.

When the project was first announced, Fukunaga told Deadline: “The clash of civilizations during the Seven Years War, which frames the story of ‘Last of the Mohicans’ has been a long-time passion of mine. It was a world war before the term even existed. [sic]

“The opportunity to recreate the story’s strong-willed and free-thinking characters, with talents including [co-writer] Nick Osborne and Nicole Kassell, is incredibly exciting to me.”

Fukunaga’s No Time To Die recently made headlines after composer Hans Zimmer was brought in at the last minute to write a score, following Dan Romer’s exit over creative differences.

HBO Max may not become available in the UK, so if Last of the Mohicans makes it to the screen it would likely find an alternative broadcaster.