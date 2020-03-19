last-man-standing’s-mike-has-a-sick-burn-for-chuck-(and-bernie-sanders-too)-in-exclusive-sneak-peek

You can tell this Thursday’s episode of Last Man Standing was filmed way before everyone in their right mind started social distancing because, as you can see in this exclusive clip, Mike (Tim Allen) and his pals at Outdoor Man are way closer than any of us would dare to be in this frenzied new world. (Indeed, Last Man Standing was one of many shows that announced it was going on hiatus in light of the global pandemic.) Not only are Mike and Ed (Hector Elizondo) close in this snippet, they’re also — gasp! — touching the same items without sanitizer (try not to pass out from shock) as Ed samples a dish Mike whipped up. The premise of “Chili Chili Bang Bang” is that it’s time for Outdoor Man’s annual Chili Cook-Off, and Mike is talking smack in hopes of making other entrants run scared. The Best TV Shows and Movies To Watch While Social Distancing

There’s just one hitch though: Mike’s sworn chili combatant Chuck (Jonathan Adams) isn’t game to play this time around, opting instead to sit this year out. In the sneak peek above, Mike seems positively bowled over when Chuck declares says he’s “bean” thinking about not participating, causing Mike to stew over the implications. (When Chuck says he’s dropping out Mike quips, “This chili made you drop out? I should send this to Bernie Sanders.” Burn!) Why’s Chuck pulling out though? Mike’s about to get to the bottom of it! Last Man Standing airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Fox.

Krista Marie Yu, Jonathan Adams and Tim Allen, Last Man StandingPhoto: Fox