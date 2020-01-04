lashkar-terrorist-arrested-from-hospital-in-j&k’s-sirnagar:-police

Nisar Ahmad Dar is a resident of the Hajin area of Bandipore district in north Kashmir.

Srinagar:

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested from a hospital in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, today, the police said.

Nisar Ahmad Dar, a resident of the Hajin area of Bandipore district in north Kashmir, was arrested by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in the city, a police official said.

Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Nisar Dar arrested by J&K Police & Secuirity Forces.

He had escaped from an encounter in Kullan Ganderbal in which one Pakistani terrorist of proscribed terror outfit was killed. This dreaded terrorist was wanted in many terror crimes. pic.twitter.com/RcgoC1nahA — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) January 4, 2020

He belonged to the LeT outfit, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.