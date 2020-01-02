las-vegas-kidnapping-captured-by-home-security-camera

January 2, 2020 | 8: 10am

A doorbell camera in Las Vegas captured dramatic video of a woman running up to a house and banging on the door for help before a man rushes up and kidnaps her violently.

The woman, who runs from a white sedan at about 12: 45 a.m. on New Year’s Day, pounds on the front door and screams for help while the man pursues her, the footage shows.

“Stop! Stop! Stop! Please!” she pleads.

The man responds: “You always (expletive) do that!”

He then pushes her to the ground and kicks her, the video shows.

“Get in the car!” he shouts, then picks her up, grabs her by the hair and hauls her away.

The victim, who is white, is believed to be in her twenties. Police said she was wearing blue ripped jeans, a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt and dark boots when she was kidnapped.

The suspect is a black male with short black hair and is about the same age as the woman, police said. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with dark-colored horizontal stripes, dark-colored pants and brown dress shoes.

His vehicle is believed to be a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof and unknown plates.