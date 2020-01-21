las-vegas-does-boutique:-from-hotels-within-hotels-to-off-strip-hideaways-and-downtown-digs

In a city full of resorts with thousands of guest rooms, the term ’boutique hotel’ is relative. While eight-room hotels don’t exist in Vegas, smaller hotels with just as much character do. If you’re seeking a hotel with charm and personalised service on the Strip or downtown – or a fashionable getaway from the madness of Vegas in the suburbs outside of town – these smaller-scale accommodations offer a low-key counterpoint to the glitz and commotion of Sin City’s sprawling casino hotels. Here’s our pick of the best boutique hotels in Las Vegas.
This classically European, boutique annex to the sprawling Park MGM Resort is like a hotel within a hotel. The low lighting creates an immediate ambience, and there’s a continental flair in evidence in the artwork, including vintage prints of showgirls and the like. Check-in is a much more civilised affair than most on The Strip – it feels like you’re entering a private club. A Moroccan-inspired pool area is one of the most notable features, with its secluded cabanas and terracotta floors. There’s also a bijoux high-stakes casino, replete with a Tiffany glass ceiling. A standalone bathtub is also a classy addition that is unusual for Vegas.
This modern, all-suite MGM property is at the vanguard of the new generation of Las Vegas hotels. The understated, art-focused interior style is more reminiscent of New York than Vegas, and the lobby is dominated by a colourful 30-foot painting reminiscent of desert landscapes and an abstract, stick-like sculpture hanging from the ceiling. Without a casino or nightclub, the amenities here focus on relaxation and calm. The ambience starts at check-in, by far one of the less frantic procedures in town, the staff expertly trained and ready with local suggestions. Even the entry-level Studio Suites are very spacious, with views out across the neon-drenched city below.
Sexy, minimalist design accented by Japanese décor – think natural stone, black lacquer and shimmering bronze – is a sophisticated antidote to the kitschy Greco-Roman theme of the encompassing Caesars Palace resort. Chic couples sashay down the hotel’s private hallway off the casino floor; concierge-level service is key at this boutique hotel, where you’ll feel like a VIP. Fewer than 200 rooms makes this a small-sized hotel by Vegas standards, and they’re all tranquil oases stocked with aromatherapy sleep oils and teas. The look is purely contemporary, with mahogany-coloured leather sofas, swirling patterned carpeting, purple throw pillows and artful flower vases.
Gone is the old Victoriana and Wild West theme of the hotel; now it is surprisingly fashionable, with gleaming chandeliers and whimsically patterned carpeting – imagine a mix of boutique and Hollywood Regency styles. The restaurant, Giada, is owned by celebrity chef and television host Giada de Laurentiis. Her Italian and Californian cuisine is a knock-out (advance booking is a must). Rooms are designed to be plush and sexy, with purple wallpaper, padded leather headboards, and bathrooms with steam showers. Drai’s nightclub, rooftop pool and after-hours scene rank it among the Strip’s hottest places to party.
This hip property is aimed at a younger crowd looking to make the most of the myriad partying opportunities on Fremont Street. Beyond the retro architecture and signage out front, the lights are lower, the staff are younger and the ambient music is trendier. The signature colours are deep reds and blacks, and there’s a somewhat cleaner, more contemporary feel than in the surrounding downtown institutions that have been there for decades. In each room, popping red fabrics on the bed contrast with the dark carpets, a wooden headboard and a couple of leather armchairs – a slightly elevated downtown offering in terms of comfort.
The refined Platinum hotel appeals to repeat visitors to Las Vegas and anyone who wants to escape the craziness of the Strip. The all-suites property has a cool, clean-lined contemporary look. Marble floors and metallic silver mirrors behind the reception desk give the high-ceilinged lobby the feel of a boutique property. Each of the suites as its own step-out balcony, and most have either one king- or two queen-sized beds, and some also come with a kitchen or an electric fireplace. It’s a great place to unwind after hitting the big casinos.
Contributions by Sara Benson & Paul Oswell