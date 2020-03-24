larsa-pippen-stuns-in-skintight-jumpsuit-while-posing-in-front-of-a-red-ferrari 

Larsa Pippen took to her favorite platform, Instagram, to post a photo in which she was rocking a grey PrettyLittleThing skintight jumpsuit while posing for the camera in front of a fire red Ferrari! Check out the hot snap here!

It is safe to say that the star was determined to steal her followers’ compliments with the image she shared on her IG account yesterday.

And sure enough, she definitely succeeded!

As suggested by her caption that reads: ‘Neighborhood watch,’ Larsa was ready to patrol the surrounding areas to make sure that people were staying insider their homes amid the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from the eye-catching jumpsuit, the celeb made sure to use matching accessories, bringing in the same grey shades.

That being said, she was wearing a small Chanel backpack as well as a fashionable pair of Fendi sneakers.

She was also rocking a pair of shades and her hair was styled in a high ponytail.

Obviously, Larsa dressed to impress anyway, even though she would barely leave her car to patrol the neighborhood.

But when she is not in her red Ferrari doing that, she is been spending her quarantine time on social media, trying to remain positive and hopeful and to spread those same vibes to her many followers.

More precisely, she has been posting some throwbacks, including a pic of her at the beach, lounging on the sand in a blue bathing suit that covered very little.

‘Staying home and going through pics imagining being on the beach. What are you guys doing to stay entertained?’ she wrote in the caption at the time.

It makes sense that the former Real Housewives of Miami star would reminisce to her times at the beach, enjoying the elements around her since now she is mostly stuck at home in quarantine.



Post Views:

0





