larsa-pippen-shares-stunning-throwback-beach-pic-while-in-self-quarantine

Larsa Pippen is self-quarantining at home just like most other people but that does not mean she wouldn’t love to be somewhere else right now. More precisely, the star could not help but reminisce to the times she’d spent at the beach and felt like sharing a throwback pic from such a trip with her many followers.

That being said, Larsa took to her platform of choice, Instagram, to post a snap featuring herself in a hot blue bathing suit, lounging at the beach.

The beauty has been practicing social distancing as recommended and has been staying at home for the past few days.

The self-isolation seems to have made her nostalgic, judging by the throwback post.

After all, who wouldn’t want to enjoy a couple of days lounging at the beach and enjoying the sun instead of staying at home all the time!

The photo showed her posing on the sand, the waves washing over her.

Larsa looked stunning and super sultry in the blue string bikini she had on.

As for her hair and accessories, she had two long braids and was sporting blue sunglasses, which of course, were thick and meant to protect her eyes from the harsh sun rays in addition to looking stylish and matching her bathing suit.

Obviously, the two-piece was not hiding much and her former Real Housewives of Miami star’s toned body was on display in the pic that she captioned: ‘Staying home and going thru pics imagining being on the beach. What are u guys doing to stay entertained?’

Some of her followers were quick to respond to her question while others did not hesitate to shower her with compliments and love.

It looks like people were really impressed by her sexiness and beauty.

But it shouldn’t be a surprise that she looks her best at the beach since she always dresses to impress no matter the occasion.



