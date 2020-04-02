Larry David Shares Super Funny Video PSA On The COVID-19 Quarantine – Tells ‘Idiots’ To Stay At Home And Watch TV!



The Curb Your Enthusiasm star shared a PSA video regarding the coronavirus situation and it’s not only informative but also hilarious! That being said, Larry David did not hesitate to tell ‘idiots’ to just stay at home and binge some great TV shows as opposed to just running around and possibly spreading COVID-19 to people at risk.

In a clip posted on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s @CAgovernor account, the comedian starts with: ‘Hello, I’m Larry David,’ before going on to add: ‘I basically want to address the idiots out there — you know who you are — you’re going out, I don’t know what you’re doing. You’re socializing too close. It’s not good. You’re hurting old people like me.’

‘Well, not me — I have nothing to do with you, and I’ll never see you. But let’s say, other old people, who might be your relatives, who the hell knows!’ he went on.

“You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me… I’ll never see you.” Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

He does not do these things.

And that was not all! Larry used this opportunity to remind people that they can still have a great time inside if they only just turned on the TV!

‘The problem is, you’re passing up a fantastic opportunity, a once in a lifetime opportunity, to stay in the house,to sit on the couch, and watch TV. I don’t know how you are passing that up. Maybe because you’re not that bright,’ he said, hilariously.

The shade is real as Larry obviously held nothing back!

He went on to also joke that people should know by now that nothing good comes from the outside, ever!

Once again, he stressed that there is only trouble out there and not the best place to be at ever, let alone now!

Instead, he urged the ‘idiots’ to follow his previous advice and just watch TV while practicing total social distancing.

He did mention one exception to that rule – if there is a ‘plumbing emergency,’ maybe a plumber could come after all!



