larry-david-asked-people-to-stay-at-home-amidst-corona-pandemic

Larry David is among the people who are vulnerable during this COVID-19 pandemic. David has shared his troubles and worries on Office of the Governor of California Twitter account. He has asked people to stay in their houses and not jeopardize the health of others, especially people who are old like him.

He asked people to indulge in social distancing and also jokingly asked them to not miss out on the opportunity to watch lots of TV while staying inside. The state of California has been under the the order of staying at home since 19th of March.

“You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me… I’ll never see you.” Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

"You're hurting old people like me. Well, not me… I'll never see you." Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

He does not do these things.

Listen to Larry.#StayHomeSaveLives

In the video he said that he was specifically addressing the idiots who are out even in the times of a global pandemic. He said that because of their socialising it will hurt the other people who are at greater risk, old people like him.

David, who is seventy-two, also jokingly said that it is better to stay at home and nothing ever good comes out of going out of the house. He referenced his show and said that there is only trouble outside and asked them to just stay at home.

David Larry is the co-creator of Seinfeld along with Jerry Seinfeld. They will both be making approximately a hundred million dollars each after making a deal with Netflix. The streaming platform Netflix has officially acquired the rights to Seinfeld and will be airing it from 2021. According to The Wrap David and Seinfeld will be making $100-125 million each from the deal.

Netflix has signed a deal of approximately $500 million with the distributor Sony Pictures Television for all the episodes of Seinfeld.