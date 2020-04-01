larry-david-addresses-the-‘idiots-out-there’-in-california-coronavirus-psa

Larry David advises everyone to “Go home. Watch TV” in his new PSA that asks California residents to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and star’s clip was shared by the Office of the Governor of California’s Twitter account.

“I basically want to address the idiots out there, and you know who you are … You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me, I have nothing to do with you, I’ll never see you,” the 72-year-old David quipped. “But other, let’s say, other old people who might be your relatives, who the hell knows?”

Aside from helping to protect older Californians, the Seinfeld co-creator said that staying home has other advantages that those that venture out miss out on. “You’re passing up a fantastic opportunity, a once in a lifetime opportunity to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV,” he said.

Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19! He does not do these things. Listen to Larry.#StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/C5cKOaAufE

— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 31, 2020

California’s Governor Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order in California that began on March 19th. To date, 30 states along with the District of Columbia have issued similar stay-at-home directives in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you’ve seen my show, nothing good ever happens going out of the house, you know that,” David said. “It’s just trouble. It’s not a good place to be. Stay home and, you know, don’t see anyone.”