language-is-not-a-barrier-as-‘parasite’-releases-on-amazon-prime-india-supplied-with-both-english-and-hindi-language-feature.-watch-the-2020

Parasite is a South Korean black comedy thriller movie that created history at the Oscars as it received won an Academy Award for the Best Picture. This amazing film is directed by Bong Joon-Ho. It became the first non-American movie to win under this category. Apart from Parasite, other films that were nominated for this category included The Joker, Ford vs Ferrari, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, 1917 and Marriage Story.

The story of Parasite revolves around two South Korean families, where one is rich the other is a poor family. The films show the class discrimination and the feeling of greed that takes place when these two families meet.

This film stars, Kang-ho Song alongside Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Choi Woo-Shik, Park So-dam, Jang Hye-jin, and Lee Jung-Eun.

Apart from dominating the Best Picture category at the Oscars, the film nailed in many other categories too including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. It premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019, where it was acclaimed as first South Korean film to win the Palme d’Or.

It was also the first film to win with a unanimous vote since Blue Is the Warmest Colour at the 2013 Festival. Ain’t it a proud feeling for all the Parasite’s fans to see the film getting so much recognition at the global level.

The masterpiece has made its way for Indians as it released on Amazon Prime Video India from 27 March 2020. It will not only be available with English subtitles but will feature Hindi dubbing, too, so that everyone could understand the movie without any difficulty in language and relish the magnum experience that the movie is.