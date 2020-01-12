landlord-fined-for-cramming-30-residents-into-crumbling-‘slum-like’-care-home

A landlord has been fined for illegally cramming ‘vulnerable’ 30 tenants into an old, filthy care home, which had drains overflowing with sewage.

Desperate residents were packed into the Old Rectory care home in Colchester, Essex, which they described as a ‘slum’ with blocked fire escapes, exposed wiring and collapsing staircases.

Pictures from the Grade II listed site show sparse rooms with broken furniture, and one contained bins labelled ‘clinical waste’ which inspectors say issued a ‘foul odour’.

Confidential documents were also littered across the overgrown site, including correspondence about the conditions in the damp-blighted care home, where tenants were forced to share one kitchen.

It was heard how residents’ pleas for repairs were ignored, after asking to fix a faulty fire alarm system, sealed doors, blocked toilets, and bathrooms which had no hot water.

The converted rectory was run by Camelot Guardian Management Company, as part of a property guardianship scheme – where people live in empty commercial buildings for reduced rents.

University research assistant Nicola Gillin, 34, who lived in the property for several months, said: ‘The conditions were really bad it was like a slum, it is not what I signed up for.

‘When I turned up it was smelly and dirty but improvable – I was living there on my own when I first moved in.’

However, she said the main issue for her was the overcrowding when suddenly she found herself living with 30 people.

‘They just started putting loads of us in there until there were 30 people living there and the house started deteriorating,’ she added.

‘We had sewage leaks, we had 30 people sharing one kitchen – it was appalling.

‘A lot of people in that house had social issues too and problems with alcohol and drugs, what you would class as vulnerable members of society.’

After outraged residents went to Colchester Borough Council, it emerged the company did not have a House in Multiple Occupation licence in January 2018.

It managed the property as a HMO for eight months without a licence between June 2017 and February 2018, it was heard.

The tenants were subsequently evicted and forced to find a new home, before Camelot was found guilty of 15 offences relating to the licence and the dangerous condition in March.

But the company has since gone into administration and escaped with minimal fines for what officials described as ‘serious’ offences.

They are now trading under a new name, Watchtower Security Solutions, also known as Watchtower Property Management, with the same company director.

On Friday, District Judge Barron had no alternative but to issue a nominal fine of £1,500 – £100 for each of the 15 offences – and ordered the company to pay the council’s full costs of just under £10,000.

But university research assistant Nicola Gillin, 34, who lived in the property for several months said the sentence was not good enough.

She said: ‘It is rubbish, it is not a deterrent at all, but it is what these companies do – it is an absolute scam.’

‘It is not just the slum conditions I had a problem with, it was also about the violation of my privacy,’ she added.

‘They treated us like we didn’t have any housing rights, they feel like they have the right to come into your room at any time if they have a key.

‘It was disgraceful behaviour, from the top to the bottom they were absolutely rotten people.’

Despite the company escaping with a light sentence officials at the council have pledged to crack down on criminal landlords.

Councillor Adam Fox, portfolio holder for housing, said: ‘Property guardian companies have a duty to licence HMOs and follow the regulations to protect residents.

‘Camelot Europe’s failure to do so in relation to the Old Rectory in Lexden left 30 tenants living in unsafe living conditions, which put them at risk in their homes.

‘It is unfortunate that the company went into administration during the legal process leaving minimal assets, such that the Judge had no option but to issue nominal fines for what were serious offences.

‘Colchester Borough Council is committed to improving standards of private sector housing accommodation across the borough.

‘When accommodation is not being responsibly managed and regulations are breached, we will work with those involved to resolve the issues – but, if this proves to be unsuccessful, we will take legal action to remedy the situation and ensure tenants can enjoy a safe and healthy home which meets regulations.’