Home NEWS Landlord Figures He Can Pass Off Uninhabitable Shithole As ‘Great For Students’ NEWS Landlord Figures He Can Pass Off Uninhabitable Shithole As ‘Great For Students’ By Mary Smith - January 13, 2020 7 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The A.V. Club Deadspin Gizmodo Jalopnik Jezebel Kotaku Lifehacker The Root The Takeout Clickhole The Onion The Inventory America’s Finest News Source. LatestPoliticsSportsLocalEntertainmentOnion Gamers NetworkVideoClickHole News In Photos 30 minutes ago • SEE MORE: College Contents1 Share This Story2 Get our newsletter3 More from Local Share This Story Get our newsletter More from Local