landlord-claims-pub-fire-has-been-burning-constantly-for-the-past-174-years

The landlord of a small country pub says he spends ‘thousands’ each year maintaining a tradition that can be traced all the way to 1845.

Peter Parsons estimates it takes three Transit vans full of logs per month to keep the fireplace next to the bar at the Warren House Inn on Dartmoor National Park alight.

The pub, which he runs with wife Janet, is said to have had a fire burning in the hearth continuously for the past 174 years.

Peter’s first job each morning is to shake the ash from the glowing embers and chuck on another few logs to get it roaring again – even during the summer.

It is a custom which harks back to the days when the pub was an essential shelter for local tin miners who relied on the non-stop fire to warm them up any time of the day.

The dad-of-two said ‘it’s a fairly easy process’ to keep it going.

He added: ‘At night you bank the fire down, put ash on top of it to keep the heat in. In the morning you shake it off and put a couple of logs in and off it goes.

‘You have to get good quality timber – it’s more cost effective. It’s not a roaring fire all year but it’s always there.

‘There’s always someone on the premises [to watch it]. It’s too isolated a pub to leave empty.’

The pub, located in Dartmoor National Park, was built in 1845 when it replaced the original building which stood on the opposite side of the road.

Standing at 1,425ft above sea level, it’s also one of the highest in England.

Locals say the peat fire there was ‘always in’ and legend has it that the then-landlord transferred smoldering peat from the original building, to the hearth in the new one.

The fire then passed from landlord to landlord, with each taking on responsibility to keep it burning – and to pass on to another who will do the same.

There is also a second fire which burns in the winter – although that one is extinguished in the summer so it doesn’t get too hot.

Peter claims he has never even had a close call when it comes to getting the fire roaring again after leaving it overnight.

Speaking previously, he said: ‘Some days are more difficult than others, if the logs are wet or the wind isn’t drawing properly.

‘People appreciate knowing it will always be on when they come in.

‘They even come in during summer to check it’s still going – to check I’m still going perhaps – but it always is.

‘Even in those two days a year we can call summer it’s going – even if it’s just chucking a couple of little logs on to keep it smouldering.’

He said he doesn’t know exactly how much it costs to do so, but estimates the logs cost him ‘thousands’ of pounds a year.

Most of them come from local suppliers, but local tree surgeons also donate large pieces of wood when they can.

The pub is totally self-sufficient with electricity coming from two diesel generators and water from an underground spring.

The fire was used to light the nearby Dartmoor Millennium beacon on New Years’ Eve in 1999.