lana-condor-facts-that-every-fan-should-know

Lana Condor is set to return to our screens for the much-hyped To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel.

The actress will reprise her role as Lara-Jean Covey in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and fans couldn’t be more excited.

But the Netflix romantic comedy isn’t the only thing Condor is known for and she has a number of other acting credits to her name including roles in Alita: Battle Angelm Deadly Class, Patriots Day and X-Men: Apocalypse.

She’s also won accolades at the MTV Movie Awards and been nominated for Teen Choice Awards.

But how much do you know about Lana Condor? Here are nine surprising facts about the actor…

1. She was adopted

Condor was born in Vietnam, and raised in an orphanage before she was adopted by Mary and Bob Condor, a Pulitzer-Prize nominated journalist, in Chicago in 1997.

Born Tran Dong Lan, her name was changed to Lana Therese Condor after she was baptised.

2. Lana is also a trained ballet dancer

Not just an actress, Condor is an accomplished ballet dancer, having trained with a number of prestigious schools before she got her big break into acting.

Condor attended the Joffrey Ballet school in Chicago as a youngster, before moving onto the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York.

3. She rides horses

According to a profile on Just Jared, Condor used to be a competitive equestrian – how multi-talented.

4. She’s an ex-X-(wo)man

Her breakthrough acting role was as Jubilee in X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016 – which she secured on only her third ever audition.

In 2015 she told Anthem Magazine: “I think X-Men was the third audition out of the box, which I got. It was crazy because I went from having nothing to this crazy reality.”

5. She definitely isn’t dating her To All The Boys I Loved co-star Noah Centino

Despite the fact it would make a great real-life tale, Condor and Centineo are just good friends.

Centineo is currently dating acress Alexis Ren, with the coupling making their red carpet debut at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball together in Los Angeles in October 2018.

Centineo even confirmed to E! News not too long ago that there definitely no romantic feelings between him and Condor, saying: “I think we look at each other more like brother and sister.”

6. Condor is dating actor Anthony De La Torre

Condor and De La Torre have been dating each other for the past four years, after reportedly meeting at a swanky industry event for Emmy nominees in 2015.

According to Cosmopolitan, De La Torre introduced himself to her after they made eye contact at the event bar, before swapping numbers and later, jokes.

De La Torre himself is an accomplished actor, and has appeared as a young Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and as Jan Axel Blomberg in Lords of Chaos.

7. She loves to cook

Condor previously revealed to Teen Vogue that cooking is her “all-time love, all-time pleasure.”

“All I ever want to do is watch Bobby Flay and do all the cooking shows. I’m obsessed with Tasty,” she told the magazine, whose reporter marked on her “jam-packed” spice draw.

8. In fact, she’s a bit of a foodie

Condor’s Instagram followers will be well aware of how much she loves food, as she regularly posts pictures of herself tucking into tasty treats and delicious meals.

9. She’s BFFs with Sophie Turner

Turner appeared alongside Condor in X-Men: Apocalypse, with the Game of Thrones star playing Jean Grey, and the two became good friends.

They weren’t just work buddies either as the duo became close friends when they lived together in Montreal during filming.

Lana was in attendance at Sophie’s wedding to Joe Jonas last year.