lamelo-keen-to-become-an-nbl-owner

NBA prospect LaMelo Ball has expressed his interest in becoming an NBL owner following the uncertainty over the future ownership of the Illawarra Hawks.

After reports emerged the the club was in trouble, NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger confirmed in a statement the “NBL is working closely with key stakeholders to ensure the ongoing viability of foundation club, the Illawarra Hawks.”

Ball stunned basketball fans around the world when he jetted for the NBL’s Illawarra Hawks last season, skipping USA’s college system.

Not only did LaMelo notch multiple triple-doubles, knock down a three-point buzzer beater and sell out arenas across Australia, but he recently earned the NBL Rookie of the Year award despite making only 12 appearances out of a possible 28.

LaMelo Ball (Getty)

If current owner of the Hawks Simon Stratford decides to sell the team, NBL owner Larry Kestelman admitted the American teenager would be interested in an ownership role.

“He (LaMelo) definitely expressed an interest with his manager,” Kestelman told The Daily Telegraph.

“The world is in a different place now, so I don’t know if that is the case currently as I haven’t spoken to them about it.

“But they have expressed an interest. If Simon was not successful and the club came back to us, we would run a process to try and find the right owner.

“We are happy to stand behind these clubs, but our intent is not to own these clubs long-term.

“At the moment Simon is still the owner of the club, so he deserves our respect and a lot of this rests on him.

“But if and when he sells the club, then we are happy to support it until we find the right owner.”

The young star is poised to become one of America’s biggest sporting stars which would bring even more global interest to the NBL given the high-profile nature of Ball.

ESPN’s mock draft conducted by scout experts Mike Schmitz and Jonathan Givony back in December last year, projected Ball to be taken with the No.1 pick.