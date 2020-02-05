Lambert’s approval of new janitorial contract draws criticism from disqualified bidder

Passengers walk through a hallway in Terminal 2 on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in St. Louis. Photo by Nikos Frazier, nfrazier@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Lambert International Airport officials on Wednesday awarded a $15.88 million janitorial contract, disregarding a complaint from a lower-bidding company that had been disqualified.The city Airport Commission on a unanimous voice vote endorsed a three-year deal for Regency Enterprises Services LLC of south St. Louis County, which has held Lambert’s main cleaning contract since 2016.New York-based Triangle Services’ lower $15.81 million bid was deemed unresponsive because a minority subcontractor didn’t meet minimum experience and qualification requirements, according to a Lambert briefing paper.Brian Westphal, a Triangle vice president, said in a telephone interview that the subcontractor had relevant experience because it has held a separate window cleaning contract at Lambert. He added that the firm also has done janitorial work in part of the Nashville, Tennessee, airport.”I think this was an unfair process … and it operates outside the procurement rules,” said Westphal, who added that his firm filed a protest letter.Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge defended the process.”Windows wasn’t even part of the scope of this” contract, she said after the commission meeting. She added that bidders needed to show experience cleaning bathrooms, floors and other areas in a large facility with more than 2 million square feet.Westphal also said Triangle would have reconfigured the work to give more to its two other minority and female subcontractors. Airport officials said bidders can’t modify their proposals after rival bids are opened. In all, seven companies submitted bids.The new Regency contract, set to begin next month, still must be approved by the city’s top fiscal body, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment.This is the fourth round of bids for the same janitorial contract conducted by Lambert since 2017. The previous ones each failed to produce a contract for various reasons. Each time, Westphal complained, “they’ve always found a reason to keep Regency in there.”Hamm-Niebruegge said Regency was chosen this time because it was the lowest qualified bidder. “We didn’t steer toward anybody,” she said.Regency previously got the job on an emergency basis, the airport has said. That began in late 2016 when Regency, a minority subcontractor for three years, agreed to take over the final months of the main contract when the company holding it — Pride Industries One Inc. of Roseville, Calif. — abandoned it.Chicago-based United Maintenance then won bidding for the next three-year contract in 2017. But United abruptly gave it up after Lambert began inquiring about a news report that the firm was accused of reserving jobs in Chicago based on political considerations.After United withdrew, a second round of bids was thrown out later in 2017 because of what Lambert called “considerable confusion” over what was required of companies to try to get participation by minority- and women-owned firms.Then, last May the airport commission awarded a three-year deal to French-owned Atalian Global Services Inc. That was over the objection of the Service Employees International Union, which represents Regency’s Lambert workers.The union complained that a St. Louis subsidiary of Atalian had drawn criticism from two federal agencies. The union then took its arguments to the city estimate board, which failed to ratify the deal. A new temporary contract with Regency was then negotiated.

