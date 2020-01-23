lamb-shank,-lobster-mac-and-cheese-and-vegan-heart-shaped-brownies-are-all-part-of-tesco’s-valentine’s-dine-in-deal

Tesco has smashed its dine-in competitors out of the park with its Valentine’s Day 2020 offering.

The supermarket has announced that shoppers can pick from 27 products as part of its £20 Tesco Finest dine-in deal for February 14.

And, maths fans, that means it’s possible to make more than 15,000 dinner combinations, should you so wish!

Tuck into the salmon and watercress tart to start (Credit: Tesco)

The deal is an absolute steal and is going straight in our basket.

Tesco is offering couples a starter, two mains, a side, a dessert and a bottle of wine of fizz for just £20.

Hero menu items that have us drooling already include the salmon and watercress tart for starters. Then we think we’ll most onto the luxurious tender lamb shank with roasted vegetables.

Although we are torn having discovered that lobster mac and cheese is also included in the deal!

Melt-in-the-mouth lamb shank with roasted vegetables is next up for us (Credit: Tesco)

Save room for dessert though, the raspberry and passionfruit cheesecake slices look delicious!

One shopper said: “Tesco’s £20 Valentine’s Day meal deal includes prosecco and lobster mac and cheese – yes!”

Vegetarians and vegans are well catered for in the deal, too.

Anyone for cheesecake? (Credit: Tesco)

Wicked Kitchen crispy garlic mushrooms with chipotle ketchup, mushroom “scallops” with chilli and lime noodles and a heart-shaped vegan chocolate brownie are just some of the options for those who follow a plant-based diet.

And, while a bottle of wine or fizz is included in the deal, there are also alcohol-free options if you’re cutting back on the booze.

Alcohol-free fizz is also an option (Credit: Tesco)

The dishes will be available in store from February 12. The deal ends on February 16.

