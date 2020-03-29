Lamar Odom expresses his views on Wendy Williams latest harsh shade. Read to know what he thinks about it.

On the 24th episode of [email protected], Wendy Williams talked about Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr’s new reality digital series. She said,“Lamar and Sabrina, nobody care’s about y’all’s relationship.” Lamar Odom hadn’t tuned in on the show but he somehow came to know about Wendy William’s Diss. According To Hollywood Life: “Lamar had no idea that Wendy even made those comments about him. He doesn’t watch the show and hadn’t even heard about it [until someone drew it to his attention].”

Lamar Odom didn’t reply to Wendy Williams which avoided a possible fued. He is excited for his new show with Sabrina. The show is about his relationship with Sabrina and is premiering on spring of 2020 on Hot New Hip Hop. He and Sabrina don’t care about others opinion. He doesn’t care what Wendy Williams thinks cause he is not even familiar with her.

But it doesn’t stop her. Wendy Williams further continued to talk about Lamar and Sabrina’s personal life. She talked about Sabrina’s mugshot and even Lamar’s kids Destiny, 22, and Lamar Odom Jr., 18. She said,“Lamar has two kids here in New York, grown..I don’t know what kind of time he spends with these kids…You know what, I feel dirty doing the story.”

Lamar is very concerned about his family and is a very protective father as well. But still he chose not to respond to Wendy Williams.

The couple of Lamar and Sabrina have been trending on the internet. The were engaged in September 2019 after just four months of dating. Sabrina said,"This is the first time in Lamar's entire life that he has been clean of drugs, marijuana, porn addiction, sex addiction. Him and I don't even have sex, believe that or not."