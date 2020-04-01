🔥LaLiga could be set for July return behind closed doors, claims broadcaster🔥

LaLiga could resume its season behind closed doors in July believes James Roures, chief executive of Mediapro, one of La Liga’s broadcast partners.

All football is currently suspended in Spain as they continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic, while government officials will not allow a return until there are no safety risks.

Spain has been particularly hit by the virus, with more than 9,000 deaths and 100,000 confirmed cases in total.

Roures hopes LaLiga can resume in July but insists it will be without the presence of any fans.

Speaking to Cadena COPE, he said: “I hope football returns in July and I say July because, among other things, everyone’s health must be guaranteed.

“It will return without an audience, surely, but before that they have to do a pre-season. After so long at home, they can’t go out and play as if nothing happened.”

Additionally, Roures believes just a single positive test from a player subsequently to the league’s return should immediately see the campaign end.

He added: “If once La Liga resumes a player tests positive for coronavirus, they will have to throw in the towel and say goodbye to the season.”

Barcelona currently sit top of the table, albeit just two points above arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Champions League and Europa League spots also both remain up for grabs, just five points separating Sevilla in third and Valencia in seventh.

The battle against relegation is equally as tense, six points between Leganes in 19th and Real Valladolid in 15th.