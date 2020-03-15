Lala Kent Wonders Why Tom Sandoval Is Still Friends With Max Boyens After Racist And Homophobic Tweets Were Exposed

Lala Kent recently went off on her co-stars for saying that she wasn’t a good friend. During her latest podcast episode, she explains why it ticked her off so much and questions why Tom Sandoval is still friends with Max Boyens who was recently exposed for his past racist and homophobic tweets.

Ariana Madix has had a rough season on the currently airing episodes of Vanderpump Rules. She opened up about her depression and anxiety to Lisa Vanderpump.

After being accused of going ghost on the rest of the group, she finally told her co-stars that she was going through a hard time. Kent was the first to reassure her friend that it was a safe space to talk about her feelings.

After Sandoval watched Lala call his girlfriend a wet blanket, he questioned if she was a true friend.

This prompted Lala to go off on Tom via Instagram Live where she said: ‘I don’t want to be struggling, drowning, for you to like wake the fuck up to see if I’m good. So, there’s my spill on Tom and Ariana. I am a fsafe place. I’m a good afriend. The whole cast is fmedicated for depression and anxiety. And we’ve all spoken about it. And we all sit here and offer like a hand, a heart, an ear to listen to, and Tom want[s] to say we’re not a ‘safe place.’ But, you’re the one when my dad died, telling me to ‘toughen the fup.’ I think you’re feeling unsafe in your own skin and you’re projecting it onto me. I’ll be damned if someone doesn’t feel safe around me.’

During her latest podcast, she explained that Tom was being hypocritical. Not only in that situation but also now as he continues to be friends with Max Boyens.

‘It bugged me about the pastor. It’s like, ‘Your friend Max commented some pretty racist tweets and Brittany has a biracial nephew. So, should we be questioning why you’re still friends with Max?’ It really triggered me.’

This comes after Sandoval excused Boyens racially charged tweets because his grandfather is black. However, he said nothing about the homophobic tweet where Max called Justin Bieber a ‘queer.’



Post Views:

0





