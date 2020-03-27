lakeshore-hotel-bookings-tank-as-people-stay-at-home

by: Kyle Mitchell, WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 / 05: 13 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 27, 2020 / 05: 13 PM EDT

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — With Michigan residents told not to travel to slow the spread of coronavirus, tourist hot spot South Haven is seeing people canceling their spring hotel stays.

The South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau says hotel and lodging businesses are looking at a 90% to 95% drop in revenue for April and about an 80% decrease for the month of May.

Businesses are hoping federal and state assistance will be enough to get them through, and they’re hoping they can salvage the summer. June, July, and August are by far the most important months for tourism.

“We haven’t seen a lot of cancelations for the summer but we’re also behind where we typically would be at this time, so I think a lot of people are kind of in the sit-and-wait mode and see what happens,” Scott Reinert, the director of the visitors bureau, told News 8.

The Convention and Visitor’s Bureau thinks there will be a lot of pent up demand once people are able to travel again.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS:

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Coronavirus Resources