lake-tahoe-ski-resort-worker-dies-after-‘serious-incident’-on-expert-trail

A Nevada ski resort employee was discovered unconscious on an expert trail near Lake Tahoe, and died, officials said.

Christopher John Nicholson, 36, was working as a member of Heavenly Mountain Resort ski patrol Saturday when he was found unresponsive in Mott Canyon, the Los Angeles Times reported.

He was airlifted to Carson Valley Medical Center in Gardnerville, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No cause of death was provided, but the resort said he was involved in a “serious incident,” news station KOLO reported. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Washoe County Coroner’s Office are probing his death.

“Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our employee’s family and friends,” the resort said in a statement.