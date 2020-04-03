Lake Michigan to rise 4 inches in next month

Posted by — April 3, 2020 in News Leave a reply
lake-michigan-to-rise-4-inches-in-next-month

by: Lucas Stier

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 / 02: 08 PM EDT
/ Updated: Apr 3, 2020 / 02: 08 PM EDT

Residents along Holcomb Hills Rd in Grand Haven Twp work to save homes from the rising Lake Michigan. (March 29, 2020)

DETROIT (WOOD) — Lake Michigan’s spring rise is well underway. After rising 3 inches in the past month, the lake is now forecasted to rise another 4 inches by the start of May.

“The basin received significantly higher-than-normal precipitation (in the past week), with the southern portion of the basin receiving 2 to 3 times its normal amount of precipitation over the last 7 days,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ weekly report detailed.

You May Also Like

angelina-jolie-has-been-framed-as-the-villain-following-her-split-with-brad-pitt??

Angelina Jolie has been framed as the villain following her split with Brad Pitt??

ashley-mcbryde-preaches-‘kindness-first-but-take-no-sh-t’-on-new-album

Ashley McBryde Preaches ‘Kindness First But Take No Sh-t’ on New Album

panel-votes-to-use-$5-million-in-st.-louis-parking-funds-to-shore-up-city’s-reserves

🔥Panel votes to use $5 million in St. Louis parking funds to shore up city’s reserves🔥

kylie-jenner-can’t-get-enough-of-travis-scott-and-looks-like-their-daughter-stormi-became-the-reason-of-spark-between-them??

Kylie Jenner can’t get enough of Travis Scott and looks like their daughter Stormi became the reason of spark between them??

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *