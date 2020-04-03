lake-michigan-to-rise-4-inches-in-next-month

by: Lucas Stier

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 / 02: 08 PM EDT

/ Updated: Apr 3, 2020 / 02: 08 PM EDT

Residents along Holcomb Hills Rd in Grand Haven Twp work to save homes from the rising Lake Michigan. (March 29, 2020)

DETROIT (WOOD) — Lake Michigan’s spring rise is well underway. After rising 3 inches in the past month, the lake is now forecasted to rise another 4 inches by the start of May.

“The basin received significantly higher-than-normal precipitation (in the past week), with the southern portion of the basin receiving 2 to 3 times its normal amount of precipitation over the last 7 days,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ weekly report detailed.