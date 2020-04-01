Lady Gaga, the American pop and country music artist and songwriter has got a lot of fame and love from her fans. Lady Gaga is one of those artists that can never fade away. The star is excellent with her voice and has won million hearts with it. She is undoubtedly the real music queen of the industry. From her album The Fame (2008) to Joanne (2016), she has slayed with her voice and performances, be it off-stage or on-stage. From upbeat synth-pop blues that ruled the radio in 2008 to the ballads featured on the soundtracks for the movie A Star is Born (2018), Lady Gaga has amazingly taken the music world by storm. When Just Dance (2008) dropped in the market, everyone went wild with her melody.

She has been to 6 concert tours to date. She has promoted Just Dance (2008) with many live performances. She is usually seen performing in the Grammy Awards. She performed her song Shallow (2018) in 61st Grammy Awards and 24th Academy Awards. She once received a standing ovation from the audience in the Jazz & Piano show, in Las Vegas, where she sang Born This Way (2011). Her performance in the Howard Stern Show (2016) was worth watching where she crooned her song Million Reasons.

Here are some of the clips from her live concerts and performances.

