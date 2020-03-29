Lady Gaga is one of the brilliant music artist and actress of the Hollywood industry. From her casual street styles to her red carpets style, she has slayed in all. She is an epitome of a hot fireball who can melt anyone with her hotness. Apart from her outfits, the star is also concerned about her makeup aesthetics.

Gaga was seen wearing the various shades of red lipstick on many occasions. Undoubtedly, the color red looks super sexy on her. The shade suits her so perfectly. She has recently launched Sparkly Red Lipstick with Haus Labs for her fans.

She has matched her lipstick shade with her outfits, most of the time. Gaga tweeted a picture where she wore the red lip colour, with her white pearl outfit and Haus Labs’ lipstick on her hand, and promoted it. The star looked super gorgeous and stunning. From the dark cherry red shade to candy apple red, she has been in the mode of the shades.

One really needs to take some fashion tips from her. Here are the pictures of some of her avatar with red hot lipstick.

Do tell us which one did you liked the most among all these?