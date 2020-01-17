lady-gaga’s-first-solo-single-in-four-years-‘to-be-released-in-february’-ahead-of-next-album

Lady Gaga is apparently going to be making her musical comeback sooner than we expected, as she is said to be releasing a new single next month.

The record will be the first solo single from Mother Monster to drop in four whole years, with an album to follow later in the year.

A source told The Sun: ‘Gaga has been working hard in the studio for the last year and is really excited about what she’s got. She is sticking to what she is good at and the first single is very pop.

‘She knows she can’t spend too long away from the industry so wants to come back now while there’s still so much love for her.’

The album will be the follow-up to 2016’s Joanne, and is said to be slated for release on 7 February.

From the sounds of it, Gaga, 33, will be heading back to her pop roots for at least part of the new record, which is sure to please her Little Monsters.

The paper also reports that Gaga is planning to tour the UK in support of the album, which will mean fans get to hear her new material live, too.

Lady Gaga announced at her show tonight that she will be doing her Las Vegas residency for another year! #ENIGMA pic.twitter.com/m2GM4PevCY — LG Updates (@LadyGagaVegas) December 29, 2019

Her most recent album was the soundtrack for her hit movie A Star Is Born, with Bradley Cooper, which went to number one in multiple countries after its 2018 release.

Gaga is also currently in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, Enigma, which is due to finish in May this year.

Her residency has been hugely successful, grossing $53.8million (£41.3million) in 2019 alone, having sold over 185,000 tickets.

She also hinted that her residency could be extended past May, telling the crowd in December that she would sign on for ‘another year’ or maybe two.

Here’s hoping there’s a break in there for new music too, because we need that new album to drop in 2020.





