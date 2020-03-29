Lady Gaga’s Father Slammed For Asking For Donations To Pay Restaurant Employees Who Are Out Of Work For Coronavirus

COVID-19 has put lots of people’s jobs on the line while others are working remotely. Perhaps the people getting hit hardest are those in the service industry and Lady Gaga’s dad is trying to pay his restaurant’s employees by asking for money from the public.

Joe Germanotta is the owner of Joanne Trattoria in NYC. Newsweek reported that he was trying to ask for the public’s help to pay his furloughed restaurant workers online.

Joe originally wrote on Twitter: ‘I’m doing the best I can but we had to close Joanne for the month. Our staff needs some financial help. Any help for our employees will be appreciated.’

He went on to start a Gofundme that detailed his efforts.

pic.twitter.com/U8TjDgYsnt

— Joe Germanotta (@germanottajoe) March 9, 2020

It read in part: ‘Our amazing staff is made up of primarily hourly workers who depend on our payroll, and who overwhelmingly live paycheck to paycheck. As our doors remain closed longer than anticipated, our staff is finding it increasingly difficult to finance the daily necessities to keep them healthy, like groceries and insurance costs—to say nothing of rent, utilities, and other recurring bills.’

The crowdfunding request was asking for $50,000 to cover employee checks for two weeks.

It went on to say: ‘We’re asking our Joanne Trattoria community of neighbors, friends, family and fans: If you’ve enjoyed us in the past, have had a friendly encounter with someone on our incredible service staff, or even if you hope to enjoy us in the future, we’d be so appreciative if you would consider donating to our staff to help them through this difficult time.’

Needless to say, people who read Joe’s tweet and were privy to the Gofundme dragged both Lady Gaga and her father.

People felt that if her parent wasn’t able to financially afford to pay his employees on his own, then the pop star who is believed to have a net worth of $300 million should have stepped in and helped.

As quickly as the Newsweek article that drew attention to the mess went up, Joe’s tweets and Gofundme campaign were taken down.

What do you think about this drama?


