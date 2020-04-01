🔥Lady Gaga Reportedly Eyed To Lead Bayonetta Movie🔥

Action-adventure hack and slash star Bayonetta could be the latest in a long line of video game franchises to be adapted for cinema, it seems.

The character, a creation of acclaimed Japanese developer PlatinumGames, first shot to fame back in 2009 on last-gen consoles and appeared in one sequel, Bayonetta 2, to date. An exclusivity deal between Sega and Nintendo led to the series’ titular heroine becoming an exclusive property for the latter, with an upcoming third game planned to release solely for the company’s hybrid Switch console.

Now, however, it looks as if the ancient and powerful witch could be making her live-action debut in the not-too-distant future. We’ve recently learned from our sources – the same ones that told us Bill Murray would be returning for Ghostbusters 3 – that not only is Sony Pictures producing the movie, but also that globally popular singer and songwriter Lada Gaga is being eyed to play the lead role.

A strange choice at first glance, perhaps, but Gaga, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has a number of acting credits, most notably for playing a number of roles in FX’s American Horror Story. Whether or not Gaga has accepted the role or, indeed, if she’s even been approached, remains to be seen. The same goes for a potential director, though Sony is reportedly looking for a female director, with Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman, The Killing) named as a potential showrunner.

Promising developments, then, but as always, intentions don’t always go according to plan. Assuming Sony does ultimately get the project off the ground, it won’t necessarily be able to secure the talent named above. We’ll keep you posted on any future developments but for now, your best bet for more Bayonetta will likely be via staking out Nintendo’s socials for even a glimmer of new details regarding the mainline series’ upcoming threequel.