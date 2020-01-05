lady-gaga-recalls-horrific-ptsd-and-‘intense-pain’-after-being-‘repeatedly-raped’-aged-19

Lady Gaga has bravely opened up about her mental health battles and reveals she developed post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after being ‘repeatedly raped’.

The Born This Way singer sat down with Oprah Winfrey on Saturday for the launch night of Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus tour, where she recounted her horrific experience.

Speaking on-stage at the BB&T Center in Ft Lauderdale, Gaga explained: ‘I was raped repeatedly when I was 19 years old, and I also developed PTSD as a result of being raped and also not processing that trauma.’

Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, said the attacks were carried out by someone she knew from her childhood.

Explaining the aftermath, Gaga continued: ‘I all of a sudden became a star and was travelling the world going from hotel room to garage to limo to stage, and I never dealt with it, and then all of a sudden I started to experience this incredible intense pain throughout my entire body that mimicked the illness I felt after I was raped.’

The Joanne singer believes it’s important to educate youngsters about mental health in schools.

Last year, Gaga apologised for working with R Kelly after he was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault against young women.

Gaga and R Kelly worked together on the 2013 song Do What U Want (With My Body), which has since been removed from a reissue of Gaga’s album Artpop.

In a statement, the popstar said: ‘I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously,’ she shared on Twitter, adding that she was ‘sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner’.

Drawing on her own experience, Gaga added: ‘As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and the video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life.

‘If I could go back and have a talk with my younger self I’d tell her to go through the therapy I have since then, so that I could understand the confused post-traumatic state that I was in—or if therapy was not available to me or anyone in my situation—to seek help, and speak as openly and honestly as possible about what we’ve been through.’

Elsewhere during her hour-long chat with Oprah, Gaga also discussed the romance rumours between her and her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper, and her battle with fibromyalgia.

MORE: Lady Gaga shares passionate New Year’s Eve kiss with mystery man after performing in Las Vegas

MORE: From Lady Gaga to Chris Brown: Most controversial celebrity fashion statements of the decade





