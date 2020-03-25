Lady Gaga postpones release of her new album

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has led to countless cancelled shows, tours, and festivals. HAIM, Kelly Lee Owens, and JARV IS have all pushed back release dates due to COVID-19. Lady Gaga is one among them. She was supposed to release her new album Chromatica on April 10th, however, she has decided to postpone the release. She has not revealed the new date of the release but at the moment it won’t be released on 10th April. Chromatica is Lady Gaga’s follow-up to Joanne and the soundtrack to A Star Is Born. The record includes her single “Stupid Love.”

Lady Gaga posted a heartfelt note on Instagram saying although art is a form of joy, the time doesn’t feel right due to the circumstances around the world. Though Chromatica’s delay is a massive development for the pop star, she spends the majority of her statement stressing the severity of the coronavirus pandemic and encourages her fans to take the necessary precautions, practice social distancing and stay home. But on a lighter note, she has written that Chromatica is still very much on its way and she can’t wait.

Read the full note by Lady Gaga below.