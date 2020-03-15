Lady Gaga Is ‘Serious’ About NewBoyfriend Michael Polansky: Why They’re a Good Match

It was on New Year’s Eve that Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky were first spotted together. It seems that the pair is still going strong. We can see what connects the ‘Stupid Love’ singer and the tech CEO.

Although her new single is called “Stupid Love,” — Lady Gaga’s new boyfriend seems to be super smart! The 33-year-old superstar has fallen head over heels for tech CEO Michael Polansky and that what attracts her to him is his “brilliant” mind.

“She’s serious about him, this is much more than a fling,” a very close friend commented. She has already introduced him to her family, and they like him, and they have approved. Gaga had met Michael through mutual friends, and they felt an instant attraction forming between them. The bond is more than just physical; she is attracted to him mentally. He has gone to Harvard, which is very impressive, but what makes it more impressive is that he has devoted his whole career to philanthropy. It is a passion for Gaga. They are really aligned there. It makes a great match on many levels. Her friend continued.

Michael is the executive director of The Parker Foundation, which he has co-created with Sean Parker, a Napster and Facebook founder. The focus of the foundation is to solve some of the most significant problems that humanity is facing.

After splitting from her ex-fiance Christian Carino in Feb. 2019, Michael is the first man Gaga has dated publicly. Christian Carino and Lady Gaga were together for two years before they called it quits. At the time, there were rumors that they broke up because she was secretly dating her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper, 45. But Gaga confesses to Oprah Winfrey that it was all a drama enacted by both of them.