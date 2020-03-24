lady-gaga-is-postponing-the-release-of-her-new-album

Little Monsters, we have some bad news. The release of Lady Gaga’s much-anticipated sixth studio album, Chromatica, has been postponed.

The release was originally planned for April 10, but “after a lot of deliberation,” Gaga announced that Chromatica will now be launching later in 2020.

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us,” the singer wrote in a lengthy note, “and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”

That said, Gaga assured fans that her Chromatica Ball tour is still happening this summer. “I also definitely plan to see you on the road,” she said.

More disappointing news: Mother Monster had planned a “secret” set for this year’s since-postponed Coachella music festival.

“To my fans, I love you,” Gaga continued. “I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad. But I also know that as a fan base … as a family … we are strong, we are loving and we the kindness punks. So I ask you to practice that kindness in these trying times.”

In the meantime, Gaga encouraged fans to “STAY AT HOME,” promising, “when we can can go out again, I’m going to make it SO MUCH FUN. I can’t wait to be dancing with you all!”

While it may be disappointing (and that’s a real, and valid feeling!) at least we have the Stupid Love video to watch on repeat.